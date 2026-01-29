Special traffic plan announced for Annual Gangaramaya Navam Maha Perahera

A special traffic plan has been announced in Colombo in view of the Annual Gangaramaya Navam Maha Perahera.

Special arrangements have been made to conduct the annual Navam Maha Perahera of the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo.

Accordingly, a special traffic plan will be implemented from 06.30 p.m. to until the completion of the procession on Saturday (Jan. 31) and Sunday (Feb. 01).

Sri Lanka Police have requested the general public and motorists travelling through the area to cooperate by using the following designated routes and alternative roads.

Perahera Assembly Route

The Perahera will assemble by proceeding along W.A.D. Ramanayake Mawatha, Park Street and Jinarathana Mawatha towards the Gangaramaya Temple.

Procession Route

The procession will commence from Jinarathana Mawatha in front of the temple, turn left at the Jinarathana Mawatha–Hunupitiya Wewa Road Junction, and proceed along Hunupitiya Wewa Road.

From the Hunupitiya Wewa Road–W.A.D. Ramanayake Mawatha Junction, it will turn right and proceed along W.A.D. Ramanayake Mawatha.

The procession will then turn right at the Sir James Peiris Mawatha Junction, proceed along Sir James Peiris Mawatha, turn right at the Ultrare Avenue Junction, and continue along Ultrare Avenue to the Staple Street Junction.

From there, it will turn right and proceed along Staple Street, continue through Baybrook Place, turn right at the Baybrook Roundabout, and finally proceed along Jinarathana Mawatha in front of the temple to conclude at the Gangaramaya Temple.

Roads Where Traffic Will Be Restricted During the Procession

W.A.D. Ramanayake Mawatha – Hunupitiya Wewa Road Junction

Dharmapala Mawatha – Park Street Junction

Colvin R. de Silva Mawatha (Union Place) – Hyde Park Corner Junction

Roads with Entry Restrictions During the Procession

Entering Jinarathana Mawatha from Baybrook Roundabout

Entering Jinarathana Mawatha from Sir James Peiris Mawatha

Hunupitiya Wewa Road between the W.A.D. Ramanayake Mawatha Junction and W.A.D. Ramanayake Mawatha

W.A.D. Ramanayake Mawatha – Sir James Peiris Mawatha Junction

Entering Sir James Peiris Mawatha from Pittala Junction

Entering Sir James Peiris Mawatha from Boyd Place

Entering Sir James Peiris Mawatha from Alwis Place via Perahera Mawatha

Entering Sir James Peiris Mawatha from Kompanyavidiya Junction (except for residents and institutions up to Nawam Mawatha Junction)

Entering Sir James Peiris Mawatha from Nawam Mawatha Junction towards Pittala Junction

Entering Ultrare Avenue from Staple Street Junction

Entering Staple Street from Muttiah Road

Entering Baybrook Place from Dawson Street

Entering Jinarathana Mawatha from Baybrook Roundabout

Entering Jinarathana Mawatha from Lake Crescent

Entering Union Place from Staple Street Junction

Entering Union Place from Dawson Street Junction

Entering Park Street from Hyde Park Corner Junction towards Baybrook Roundabout

Alternative Routes for Motorists Using Sir James Peiris Mawatha

Vehicles travelling from Kompanyavidiya Junction may proceed via Union Place and Lipton Roundabout

Vehicles on Sir James Peiris Mawatha may turn right at Nawam Mawatha Junction, proceed along Nawam Mawatha, then turn left and continue via Uththarananda Mawatha, and proceed towards Liberty Roundabout through the Rotunda Roundabout

Vehicles travelling from Pittala Junction may proceed along Dharmapala Mawatha and continue via Union Place

Traffic restrictions will be enforced only within the limits of the Perahera route, and necessary diversions will be implemented at other locations as required, police noted.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement will be permitted in areas where the procession is not in progress, police added.