Six police officers arrested over alleged assault on Catholic Priest granted bail

Six police officers arrested over alleged assault on Catholic Priest granted bail

January 29, 2026   12:14 pm

Six police officers attached to the Gampaha Divisional Crime Detection Bureau (DCDB), who were arrested in connection with the alleged assault on a Catholic priest, have been granted bail.

The order was made when the case was taken up today (29) before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Magistrate ordered that each suspect was released on a Rs. 500,000 surety bail.

Court also imposed a foreign travel ban on the suspects.

During an earlier identification parade, the Catholic Priest identified three of the arrested officers, stating that one of them had assaulted him, while the other two were present at the scene.

The remaining officers were identified as having been nearby at the time of the incident.

The case has been scheduled to be taken up once again on April 30.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)

PM Harini stops and speaks to pro-education reforms protesters in Galle (English)

PM Harini stops and speaks to pro-education reforms protesters in Galle (English)

Lanka Coal Company responds to accusations over substandard coal shipment (English)

Lanka Coal Company responds to accusations over substandard coal shipment (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)