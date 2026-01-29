Six police officers arrested over alleged assault on Catholic Priest granted bail

Six police officers attached to the Gampaha Divisional Crime Detection Bureau (DCDB), who were arrested in connection with the alleged assault on a Catholic priest, have been granted bail.

The order was made when the case was taken up today (29) before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Magistrate ordered that each suspect was released on a Rs. 500,000 surety bail.

Court also imposed a foreign travel ban on the suspects.

During an earlier identification parade, the Catholic Priest identified three of the arrested officers, stating that one of them had assaulted him, while the other two were present at the scene.

The remaining officers were identified as having been nearby at the time of the incident.

The case has been scheduled to be taken up once again on April 30.