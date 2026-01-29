Sri Lanka, Pakistan launch digital partnership

Sri Lanka, Pakistan launch digital partnership

January 29, 2026   12:39 pm

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have agreed to deepen partnership in the digital economy by establishing a Joint Working Group on Information Technology and Digital Economy, marking a new phase in bilateral collaboration focused on emerging technologies and digital transformation.

The decision was taken during the 13th session of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission (JEC), held in Colombo, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic ties and expanding cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

The Pakistani delegation to the meeting was led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan.

Officials from both countries noted that while Sri Lanka and Pakistan share longstanding bilateral relations in trade, investment and development cooperation, there was a growing need to move beyond traditional areas and develop partnerships in advanced and innovative technologies. The newly formed working group is expected to facilitate collaboration in areas such as digital infrastructure, IT services, e-governance and skills development.

The JEC session also focused on enhancing industrial cooperation and boosting bilateral trade. Sri Lanka invited Pakistani pharmaceutical companies to explore investment opportunities, highlighting the potential for joint ventures and technology transfer in the health sector.

Both sides expressed consensus on strengthening cooperation in the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, recognising its critical role in economic growth, employment generation and innovation. Measures to support SME linkages and knowledge sharing were discussed.

The meeting concluded with an understanding to continue engagement through institutional mechanisms to translate agreed initiatives into tangible outcomes and further reinforce economic partnership between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

