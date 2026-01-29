IMF team expected in a matter of weeks to resume talks on Sri Lankas fifth EFF review

IMF team expected in a matter of weeks to resume talks on Sri Lankas fifth EFF review

January 29, 2026   01:07 pm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced plans to dispatch a mission to Sri Lanka at the earliest opportunity to resume discussions on economic policies as part of the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The Head of the IMF Mission to Sri Lanka, Evan Papageorgiou stated that arrangements are being made for IMF representatives to return to the island to continue talks related to the review process.

He further emphasized that the IMF-supported reform programme remains firmly on track, despite the impact of Cyclone Ditwah and continues to be implemented as planned.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)

PM Harini stops and speaks to pro-education reforms protesters in Galle (English)

PM Harini stops and speaks to pro-education reforms protesters in Galle (English)

Lanka Coal Company responds to accusations over substandard coal shipment (English)

Lanka Coal Company responds to accusations over substandard coal shipment (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)