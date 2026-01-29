The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced plans to dispatch a mission to Sri Lanka at the earliest opportunity to resume discussions on economic policies as part of the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The Head of the IMF Mission to Sri Lanka, Evan Papageorgiou stated that arrangements are being made for IMF representatives to return to the island to continue talks related to the review process.

He further emphasized that the IMF-supported reform programme remains firmly on track, despite the impact of Cyclone Ditwah and continues to be implemented as planned.