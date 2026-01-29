Bribery case filed against Rajitha Senaratne adjourned till Apr. 29

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former Minister of Fisheries Rajitha Senaratne and two others for allegedly causing a loss to the government when the Mutwal Fishery Harbour was leased to a private company in 2014—be reconvened on April 29.

The case was called today (29) before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal.

During the proceedings, the judge asked whether the defense lawyers for the accused expected to raise objections regarding the amended charges, Ada Derana reporter said.

The defense lawyers responded that they intend to raise any objections at the appropriate stage.

Following this, the High Court Judge directed that the case be reconvened for examination on April 29.

The case was filed by the Bribery Commission, alleging that between August 1 and November 1, 2014, the accused committed the offence of corruption by influencing the Board of Directors of the Fisheries Harbour Corporation to lease the Mutwal Fisheries Harbour to a private company for an amount lower than its proper value.