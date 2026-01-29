Hunger strike launched by Development Officers at Presidential Secretariat enters fourth day

Hunger strike launched by Development Officers at Presidential Secretariat enters fourth day

January 29, 2026   01:51 pm

The hunger strike launched by a group of Development Officers opposite the Presidential Secretariat— demanding that they be absorbed into the teacher service —continues today (29) for its fourth day.

Earlier this morning, one protesters’ health deteriorated significantly, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Protesters commenced a satyagraha on January 26, requesting the authorities to absorb them into the teacher service since they have been working in schools for seven years.

Since authorities did not respond appropriately, the protest escalated into a fast-unto-death.

Today marks the fourth day of this ongoing satyagraha and hunger strike.

Among the four engaged in a fast-unto-death, one woman had previously been hospitalized due to illness.

The remaining two are continuing to engage in the strike.

