Official allegedly misappropriates Aswesuma allowance; investigations launched

Investigations have been launched into an alleged fraud involving the payment of the ‘Aswesuma’ allowance in the Kataragama Divisional Secretariat.

Kataragama Divisional Secretary Prageeth Kulathilaka has lodged a complaint with the Kataragama Police, stating that an official attached to the Kataragama Divisional Secretariat is suspected of misappropriating the allowance belonging to a beneficiary.

According to the complaint, a Kataragama resident informed the Divisional Secretary via telephone that the allowance due for him had been unlawfully obtained by an officer of the Divisional Secretariat.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that the total allowance owed to the complainant, including arrears dating back to 2023, had been credited to a bank account in his name at the Alawwa branch of a private bank, the Divisional Secretary said.

Further investigations revealed that the account had been opened using the National Identity Card (NIC) number of the beneficiary.

The Divisional Secretary stated that the relevant bank branch was informed and requested to temporarily suspend the account, noting that preliminary findings indicate possible financial fraud, and that a formal investigation will be conducted in this regard in the future.

He has also requested the Kataragama Police to conduct a formal investigation into the incident.

Accordingly, the Kataragama Police have commenced further investigations.