Official allegedly misappropriates Aswesuma allowance; investigations launched

Official allegedly misappropriates Aswesuma allowance; investigations launched

January 29, 2026   02:15 pm

Investigations have been launched into an alleged fraud involving the payment of the ‘Aswesuma’ allowance in the Kataragama Divisional Secretariat.

Kataragama Divisional Secretary Prageeth Kulathilaka has lodged a complaint with the Kataragama Police, stating that an official attached to the Kataragama Divisional Secretariat is suspected of misappropriating the allowance belonging to a beneficiary.

According to the complaint, a Kataragama resident informed the Divisional Secretary via telephone that the allowance due for him had been unlawfully obtained by an officer of the Divisional Secretariat.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that the total allowance owed to the complainant, including arrears dating back to 2023, had been credited to a bank account in his name at the Alawwa branch of a private bank, the Divisional Secretary said.

Further investigations revealed that the account had been opened using the National Identity Card (NIC) number of the beneficiary.

The Divisional Secretary stated that the relevant bank branch was informed and requested to temporarily suspend the account, noting that preliminary findings indicate possible financial fraud, and that a formal investigation will be conducted in this regard in the future.

He has also requested the Kataragama Police to conduct a formal investigation into the incident.

Accordingly, the Kataragama Police have commenced further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)

PM Harini stops and speaks to pro-education reforms protesters in Galle (English)

PM Harini stops and speaks to pro-education reforms protesters in Galle (English)

Lanka Coal Company responds to accusations over substandard coal shipment (English)

Lanka Coal Company responds to accusations over substandard coal shipment (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)