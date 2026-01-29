Kalutara MC member granted bail over assault on motorcyclist during SJB protest

January 29, 2026   04:26 pm

The Kalutara Magistrate’s Court today (29) ordered the release on bail of Kalutara Municipal Council member Jayanath Navaratne, who was arrested in connection with an assault incident that occurred yesterday during a protest staged by a group of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) activists in Kalutara town.

Kalutara South Headquarters Police had taken the municipal councillor into custody following an incident of assaulting a motorcyclist during the SJB protest organized under the leadership of former Minister Ajith P. Perera on the evening of January 28.

According to police, the victim had stopped his motorcycle near the protest and questioned whether “there are still fools” participating in such protests.

The remark reportedly angered the municipal councillor, following which he allegedly carried out the assault.

Meanwhile, the victim is currently receiving treatment at the Nagoda Teaching Hospital in Kalutara, Ada Derana reporter said.

