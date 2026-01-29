Woman arrested with cocaine and ecstasy pills worth Rs. 220 million

A 48-year-old woman has been arrested in Ganemulla with 4.5 kilograms of cocaine and more than 3,400 ecstasy pills, with an estimated street value of around Rs. 220 million.

Police said the suspect was arrested this morning (29) in the Bollathe area in the Ganemulla police division following a raid carried out by a team of officers from the Western Province North Crimes Division based on intelligence received.

The woman, a 48-year-old resident of Bollathe, was arrested with nearly 4.5 kilograms of cocaine and a total of 3,450 ecstasy pills.

The Western Province North Crimes Division is conducting further investigations.