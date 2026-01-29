Special traffic plan for 78th Independence Day celebration and rehearsals

A special traffic plan will be implemented in view of the 78th National Independence Day celebrations, which are scheduled to take place under the theme ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’, and the preceding rehearsals for the event.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal (Retd)Sampath Thuyacontha, stated that rehearsals for the Independence Day parade will take place on January 30 and 31, and February 01 and 02.

Accordingly, it has been decided to launch a special traffic plan for the 78th National Independence Day celebrations.

Watch the video above for explanation of traffic plan…