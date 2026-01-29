Agreements to increase estate workers daily wage to be signed tomorrow

The Ministry of Plantations and Community Infrastructure has announced that the signing of agreements to increase the daily wages of estate workers will be held tomorrow (30) with the regional plantation companies.

The decision follows the proposals presented in the 2026 Budget, under which the President approved an increase in the daily wage of estate workers to Rs. 1,750.

Accordingly, the basic daily wage will be increased from Rs. 1,350 to Rs. 1,550, while an additional Rs. 200 will be provided by the government as a daily attendance allowance.

Accordingly, the government has allocated Rs. 5,000 million in the 2026 budget to facilitate the implementation of this wage increase.