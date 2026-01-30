Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

January 30, 2026   06:36 am

Showers will occur at times in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, according to the Department of Meteorology. 

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts. 

Several spells of shower will occur in the Northern and North-Central provinces and in the Hambantota district. 

Showers or thundershowers are likely at several places in other areas of the island after 2.00 p.m. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Anuradhapura districts during the early hours of the morning. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coasts extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. 

However, wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kalutara to Mannar via Colombo and Puttalam, and from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kalutara to Mannar via Colombo and Puttalam, and from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. 

Other sea areas around the island will be moderate, the Met. Department noted. 

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

