Another suspect arrested for aiding Jinthupitiya shooting incident

January 30, 2026   07:29 am

Another suspect accused of aiding and abetting the shooting incident that occurred on the night of January 16 in Jinthupitiya, within the Foreshore Police Division, was arrested yesterday (29) by the Colombo North Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau.

The shooting claimed the life of a 44-year-old man, while a young boy and a girl sustained injuries and were admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children in Colombo.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the attack was carried out by a group that arrived at the scene in a three-wheeler before fleeing immediately after the shooting.

Accordingly, investigating officers arrested the suspect yesterday afternoon (29) in the Hettiyawatta area, and the three-wheeler allegedly used in the shooting incident was also taken into police custody.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 63-year-old resident of Colombo 13, the police said.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court at the Aluthkade Courts Complex today (30).

The Foreshore Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

