Special traffic plan implemented for 78th Independence Day celebration and rehearsals

Sri Lanka Police said a special traffic plan will be implemented in Colombo from today (30) in view of rehearsals and festivities related to the 78th National Independence Day celebrations.

Accordingly, rehearsals are scheduled to be held today (30), tomorrow (31), and on February 2, during which traffic restrictions will be imposed on roads surrounding Independence Square from 7.45 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

The Police further state that traffic will be restricted from 5.00 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on February 1, and from 5.00 a.m. on February 4 until the conclusion of the Independence Day ceremony.

This special traffic plan is being implemented to regulate vehicular movement within Colombo during the period, while directing motorists to use alternative routes.