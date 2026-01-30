Special traffic plan implemented for 78th Independence Day celebration and rehearsals

Special traffic plan implemented for 78th Independence Day celebration and rehearsals

January 30, 2026   08:10 am

Sri Lanka Police said a special traffic plan will be implemented in Colombo from today (30) in view of rehearsals and festivities related to the 78th National Independence Day celebrations.

Accordingly, rehearsals are scheduled to be held today (30), tomorrow (31), and on February 2, during which traffic restrictions will be imposed on roads surrounding Independence Square from 7.45 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

The Police further state that traffic will be restricted from 5.00 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on February 1, and from 5.00 a.m. on February 4 until the conclusion of the Independence Day ceremony.

This special traffic plan is being implemented to regulate vehicular movement within Colombo during the period, while directing motorists to use alternative routes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Preparations for 78th Independence Day celebration: Special traffic plan for parade and rehearsals (English)

Preparations for 78th Independence Day celebration: Special traffic plan for parade and rehearsals (English)

Preparations for 78th Independence Day celebration: Special traffic plan for parade and rehearsals (English)

PM Harini officially launches new education reforms with enrollment of Grade 1 students (English)

PM Harini officially launches new education reforms with enrollment of Grade 1 students (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader calls on opposition to unite against education reforms (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader calls on opposition to unite against education reforms (English)

Sri Lankan govt mulls social media ban for children under the age of 12 (English)

Sri Lankan govt mulls social media ban for children under the age of 12 (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)

PM Harini stops and speaks to pro-education reforms protesters in Galle (English)

PM Harini stops and speaks to pro-education reforms protesters in Galle (English)