Sri Lanka’s Sabina Yousaf has been named the Second Runner-Up at the 41st Mrs. World pageant, earning international recognition for the country at the prestigious global competition.

In addition, she won the Mrs. Photogenic mini-title and secured a place in the Top 20.

Chanita Seedaket Craythorne of Thailand was crowned Mrs. World 2025, while Paige Ewing of the United States was declared First Runner-Up.

The pageant, held on 29 January in Las Vegas, Nevada, featured contestants from over 60 countries competing for the coveted crown.

The grand finale concluded with the high-profile announcement of the Top Three Finalists, placing Sri Lanka alongside leading global pageant contenders.

The final results of the evening were as follows:

• Winner (Mrs. World 2025): Thailand – Chanita Seedaket Craythorne

• 1st Runner-Up: United States – Paige Ewing

• 2nd Runner-Up: Sri Lanka – Sabina Yousaf