The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has stated that the 48-hour ultimatum granted to the government to address their grievances concludes today (30).

The union’s Media Spokesperson, Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe, noted that as the government has failed to provide a substantive response within the stipulated timeframe, the Executive Committee will convene today to deliberate and determine the association’s next course of action.

Dr. Wijesinghe emphasized, “As the Government Medical Officers’ Association, we have undertaken a series of professional actions in pursuit of justice. We maintain that discussions must begin promptly to develop solutions within a defined timeframe.”

He further stated that the government has demonstrated limited willingness to engage constructively. The General Committee had provided the Minister of Health with a 48-hour period to intervene, which expires today.

“If the issue remains unresolved, the General Committee has empowered the Executive Committee to take the necessary decisions. Accordingly, we intend to inform the country about how our future actions will escalate differently,” he added.