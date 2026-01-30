GMOAs 48-hour ultimatum to government expires today

GMOAs 48-hour ultimatum to government expires today

January 30, 2026   10:44 am

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has stated that the 48-hour ultimatum granted to the government to address their grievances concludes today (30).

The union’s Media Spokesperson, Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe, noted that as the government has failed to provide a substantive response within the stipulated timeframe, the Executive Committee will convene today to deliberate and determine the association’s next course of action.

Dr. Wijesinghe emphasized, “As the Government Medical Officers’ Association, we have undertaken a series of professional actions in pursuit of justice. We maintain that discussions must begin promptly to develop solutions within a defined timeframe.”

He further stated that the government has demonstrated limited willingness to engage constructively. The General Committee had provided the Minister of Health with a 48-hour period to intervene, which expires today.

“If the issue remains unresolved, the General Committee has empowered the Executive Committee to take the necessary decisions. Accordingly, we intend to inform the country about how our future actions will escalate differently,” he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Preparations for 78th Independence Day celebration: Special traffic plan for parade and rehearsals (English)

Preparations for 78th Independence Day celebration: Special traffic plan for parade and rehearsals (English)

PM Harini officially launches new education reforms with enrollment of Grade 1 students (English)

PM Harini officially launches new education reforms with enrollment of Grade 1 students (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader calls on opposition to unite against education reforms (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader calls on opposition to unite against education reforms (English)

Sri Lankan govt mulls social media ban for children under the age of 12 (English)

Sri Lankan govt mulls social media ban for children under the age of 12 (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)