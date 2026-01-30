Govt signs agreement with plantation companies to increase estate workers daily wage

January 30, 2026   10:59 am

An agreement was signed this morning (30) between the Regional Plantation Companies (RPCs) and the Government at the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure to increase the daily wage of plantation workers to Rs. 1,750.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Ministry Secretary Prabath Chandrakeerthi, officials of the Wages Board, and other representatives.

In line with the 2026 Budget proposal, it was decided to raise the current daily wage of Rs. 1,350 by Rs. 400. 

Under the agreement, Rs. 200 of the increase will be borne by the plantation companies, while the remaining Rs. 200 will be provided by the Government, bringing the total daily wage to Rs. 1,750.

The revised wage will be effective from 1 January 2026. Arrangements have been finalized for the Government to release its contribution to the regional plantation companies upon receipt of employee attendance records for January, which are scheduled to be submitted on 3 February.

Additionally, plantation companies have furnished employees’ bank account details, and the necessary procedures have been completed to facilitate the deposit of the Rs. 200 government allowance directly to workers’ accounts.

