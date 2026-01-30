Court delays decision on petition challenging remand of Kassapa Thero and another monk
File Photo.

Court delays decision on petition challenging remand of Kassapa Thero and another monk

January 30, 2026   11:24 am

The Court of Appeal has postponed the delivery of its decision on a writ petition filed seeking the invalidation of the remand order issued against Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero and Venerable Trincomalee Kalyanawansa Tissa Thero in connection with the Buddha statue incident in Trincomalee, until 3 February.

The order had been scheduled to be delivered today by a bench comprising President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Rohanta Abeysuriya, and Justice Priyantha Fernando, said Ada Derana reporter.

However, the President of the Court of Appeal informed that the order was not yet ready for delivery. 

Accordingly, the bench announced that the ruling would be issued on 3 February.

The court further stated that should the order be finalized earlier, it would be delivered next Monday, with the relevant parties to be duly notified.

