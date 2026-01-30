School dev. officers fast unto death protest enters 5th day as another hospitalised

Another School Development Officer participating in the fast unto death protest campaign, launched by the School Development Officers’ Association in front of the Presidential Secretariat, was reportedly hospitalised this morning (30) after his health condition deteriorated.

Protesters commenced a Satyagraha campaign on 26 January, requesting the authorities to absorb them into the teaching service, as they have been working in schools for seven years.

Since no satisfactory response was received from the authorities, the protest was escalated to a fast unto death later that evening.

Today marks the fifth consecutive day of the ongoing Satyagraha and hunger strike.

Of the four individuals who initially commenced the protest fast, a woman and another male protester were earlier admitted to the hospital due to worsening health conditions.

The remaining two continued the hunger strike, and one of them was hospitalised this morning after his condition further deteriorated, Ada Derana reporter said