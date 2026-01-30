Case against ex-Minister Rajitha Senaratne to be recalled in July

Case against ex-Minister Rajitha Senaratne to be recalled in July

January 30, 2026   12:32 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered that the complaint filed against two defendants, including former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, regarding the alleged incurrence of a loss exceeding Rs. 20 million to the government, be recalled on 10 July.

The case involves the awarding of a sand mining project at the Kirinda Fisheries Harbour to a Korean company.

The case was taken up today (30) before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama, said Ada Derana reporter.

During the proceedings, officials from the Bribery Commission submitted that investigations into the incident have not yet been concluded and requested a date to report on the progress.

After considering the facts presented, the Magistrate fixed 10 July as the date to recall the complaint and ordered that the progress of the investigations be reported on that day.

