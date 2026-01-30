Gold prices in Sri Lanka drop by Rs. 20,000

Gold market data indicates that local gold prices have decreased by around Rs. 20,000 following a marginal decline in global gold prices.

Accordingly, in the Colombo Pettah gold market this morning (30), the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign dropped to Rs. 368,000, compared to Rs. 386,400 yesterday (29).

Meanwhile, sources from the Colombo Pettah gold market report that the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which stood at Rs. 420,000 yesterday, has dropped to Rs. 400,000 as at today (30).