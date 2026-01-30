US Montana National Guard supports post-cyclone recovery in Sri Lanka

The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka this week welcomed a team of engineers and medical professionals from the Montana National Guard as they engaged with counterparts from Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre (DMC) and other government agencies to assess damage to health facilities and critical infrastructure following Cyclone Ditwah.

The visit reflects the United States’ partnership-based approach to humanitarian assistance—linking post-disaster recovery with long-term resilience and institutional capacity, the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka said in a statement.

Drawing on extensive experience responding to natural disasters in the United States, the Montana National Guard team conducted site visits in Colombo, Badulla, Nuwara Eliya, Kandy, Matale, and Puttalam to support recovery planning and inform future U.S. humanitarian assistance decisions.

“This visit shows what the U.S.–Sri Lanka partnership looks like on the ground, where it matters most,” said Lt. Col. Matthew House, U.S. Defense Attaché and Senior Defense Official at the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka.

“By working side by side with Sri Lankan counterparts and drawing on Montana National Guard engineers and medical professionals with experience from real disaster response at home, we’re supporting recovery now and helping build stronger systems for the future.”

The engagement builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed in November 2025 between Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defense and the Montana National Guard, formalizing cooperation under the U.S. Department of War’s State Partnership Program.

In Montana, the National Guard serves as the state’s primary responder during natural disasters—ranging from wildfires and floods to severe winter storms—making this partnership a strong and practical match with Sri Lanka’s disaster management institutions, it said.

“The Montana National Guard plays a central role in responding to natural disasters across our state, working closely with civilian partners when communities need help the most,” said Brig. Gen. Trent Gibson, Adjutant General of the Montana National Guard.

“That experience shapes how we approach this partnership with Sri Lanka. We’re not just sharing technical expertise — we’re building relationships grounded in trust, cooperation, and mutual respect. We are proud to stand with Sri Lanka, not only as partners, but as friends. That is the Montana way.”

This mission builds on years of cooperation through the State Partnership Program (SPP), which pairs the Montana National Guard with Sri Lanka to strengthen security, enhance disaster response capabilities, and foster enduring relationships. Recent engagements such as ATLAS ANGEL 2024 and PACIFIC ANGEL 2025 saw U.S. and Sri Lankan personnel working side by side to improve humanitarian assistance and disaster response readiness—relationships that proved vital in the rapid response following Cyclone Ditwah.

Sri Lankan officials from the Disaster Management Centre welcomed the collaboration.

“This partnership brings valuable experience drawn from real-world disaster response,” said Maj Gen Sampath Kotuwegoda (Retd), Director General of the Disaster Management Centre.

“The insights and technical expertise provided by the Montana National Guard have been valuable to our recovery efforts and it also strengthened our national capacity to manage future emergencies. This collaboration is more than just a formal assessment; it is a testament to the enduring partnership between our nations.”

The Montana National Guard’s visit follows broader U.S. support after Cyclone Ditwah, including $4 million in U.S. humanitarian assistance, the transfer of 10 American-made Bell 206 (TH-57) helicopters to the Sri Lanka Air Force through the U.S. Excess Defense Articles program to strengthen disaster response and emergency aviation capacity, and U.S. Air Force C-130 relief flights delivering critical aid. Together, these efforts reflect America’s continued commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s recovery and long-term resilience through partnership and shared capability, the embassy said.