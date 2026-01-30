Sri Lanka Police operating with shortage of nearly 32,000 personnel - IGP

Sri Lanka Police operating with shortage of nearly 32,000 personnel - IGP

January 30, 2026   03:30 pm

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya has stated that the Sri Lanka Police service is currently operating with a shortage of nearly 32,000 officers.

He made these remarks while attending a ceremony held this morning (30) to appreciate the contributions of Fingerprint Officers, crime analysis officers and forensic photographers attached to the Police Crime Division for their role in assisting investigations and solving crimes.

Addressing the gathering, the IGP noted that approximately 2,500 police officers are due to retire during the course of this year. He further revealed that an additional 2,700 officers are scheduled to retire next year.

In view of the growing shortage, the IGP stated that 10,000 officers are expected to be recruited into the police service in the future.

