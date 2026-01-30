SLBFE warns of overseas-based job scam promising employment in Moldova

January 30, 2026   03:34 pm

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) says it has received information regarding a large-scale human trafficking operation allegedly carried out by a Sri Lankan man residing abroad, who claims to provide employment opportunities in Moldova.

According to the Bureau, the scam is being conducted through videos posted on social media platforms. 

Several complaints have already been received from individuals who were defrauded after paying money to the suspect in question.

The SLBFE states that legal action is currently being taken against the individual concerned and urges members of the public who may have been similarly deceived to lodge complaints with the Bureau without delay.

The Bureau further reminded the public that under the SLBFE Act No. 21 of 1985, it is mandatory to obtain a valid license to recruit workers, advertise foreign employment opportunities, collect money or personal information, or process passports for overseas employment. Engaging in such activities without a license is a punishable offence subject to severe penalties.

Meanwhile, a special police unit has been established within the SLBFE on the instructions of Minister Vijitha Herath to curb human trafficking and related fraud. 

The Bureau noted that the unit has already received a significant number of complaints.

The SLBFE also observed a growing trend of Sri Lankans using personal social media accounts or newly created pages to fraudulently claim that they can provide foreign employment opportunities.

Accordingly, the Bureau has strongly advised job seekers to refrain from handing over money or passports to intermediaries and to seek overseas employment only through foreign employment agencies approved by the SLBFE.

