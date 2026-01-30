Compensation for Cyclone Ditwah victims in final stages  Ministry Secretary

Compensation for Cyclone Ditwah victims in final stages  Ministry Secretary

January 30, 2026   04:01 pm

The Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, S. Aloka Bandara, today (30) said that the process of providing relief assistance and compensation to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah is currently in its final stages.

Accordingly, 434,375 housing units have been identified as eligible for the Rs. 25,000 allowance provided for cleaning houses affected by the disaster. Of these, compensation has already been paid to 423,914 housing units.

He further noted that 163,509 housing units have been identified for the Rs. 50,000 allowance to restore furniture and equipment damaged by the cyclone and that steps have been taken to provide this allowance to 115,757 housing units thus far.

In addition, guidelines have been issued to grant an allowance of Rs. 15,000 to students affected by the disaster. A total of 195,157 students have been identified, and payments have already been made to 141,382 of these students, he said.

Mr. Bandara added that District Secretaries and Divisional Secretaries are working to ensure the accuracy of compensation payments and the proper identification of affected individuals.

He further pointed out that complaints regarding delays are not justified, as the process is complex and requires careful verification.

The Ministry Secretary further emphasized that the cooperation of all parties is essential to complete the compensation payments as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Preparations for 78th Independence Day celebration: Special traffic plan for parade and rehearsals (English)

Preparations for 78th Independence Day celebration: Special traffic plan for parade and rehearsals (English)

PM Harini officially launches new education reforms with enrollment of Grade 1 students (English)

PM Harini officially launches new education reforms with enrollment of Grade 1 students (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader calls on opposition to unite against education reforms (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader calls on opposition to unite against education reforms (English)

Sri Lankan govt mulls social media ban for children under the age of 12 (English)

Sri Lankan govt mulls social media ban for children under the age of 12 (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)