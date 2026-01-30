60% of public transport drivers in Colombo addicted to drugs - Minister

Minister of Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake stated that around 60% of drivers engaged in passenger transport services in Colombo and its suburban areas are severely addicted to drugs.

The Minister made these remarks while attending a special district development committee meeting on transport, highways, and urban development in the Kandy District.

He noted that 2,700 road accidents were reported in 2025, resulting in 2,700 fatalities. Of these, nearly 2,000 victims were pedestrians, motorcyclists, and pillion riders, while 53% of the deceased were male.

According to the Minister, drivers are responsible for about 50% of these accidents, and investigations have revealed that a significant number of them were under the influence of alcohol and illicit drugs.

He further stated that bus associations have increasingly disclosed information regarding drug use among drivers, estimating that nearly 60% are addicted to narcotics.

“We deployed mobile laboratories to inspect around 53 buses at Bastian Mawatha, where 10 drivers were found to be under the influence of drugs. This indicated that around 16% of drivers were using narcotics,” he said.

However, the Minister added that the actual figure is likely to be higher, noting that a considerable number of drivers failed to report for duty the following day, suggesting an attempt to avoid testing.

He emphasized that while the government is prepared to provide rehabilitation and treatment for those willing to seek assistance, strict measures will be taken against offenders.

“We will initiate the necessary legal action. In the future, even individuals holding heavy vehicle licences will not be permitted to operate passenger transport services without proper authorization. A special licence will be issued following formal training, and only those who obtain such certification will be allowed to continue in passenger transport operations,” he added.