Colombo inflation rises to 2.3% in January 2026

January 30, 2026   04:40 pm

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, increased to 2.3% in January 2026, compared to 2.1% in December 2025, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS).

The Y-o-Y inflation of the Food Group rose to 3.3% in January 2026, up from 3.0% in December 2025.

Meanwhile, the Department noted that year-on-year inflation in the Non-Food category remained unchanged at 1.8% in January 2026, maintaining the same rate recorded in December 2025.

