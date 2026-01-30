President proposes another name for vacant Auditor General post

President proposes another name for vacant Auditor General post

January 30, 2026   05:00 pm

Minister of Transport Bimal Rathnayake stated that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has proposed another name for the currently vacant post of Auditor General.

The Constitutional Council is scheduled to meet tomorrow (31), where a final decision on the matter is expected to be taken.

The Minister noted that although the President had previously proposed four names for the position on separate occasions, the position remains vacant to date as the Constitutional Council has failed to properly exercise its executive authority.

Meanwhile, the second meeting of the new Constitutional Council is scheduled to be held tomorrow under the co-chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Preparations for 78th Independence Day celebration: Special traffic plan for parade and rehearsals (English)

Preparations for 78th Independence Day celebration: Special traffic plan for parade and rehearsals (English)

PM Harini officially launches new education reforms with enrollment of Grade 1 students (English)

PM Harini officially launches new education reforms with enrollment of Grade 1 students (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader calls on opposition to unite against education reforms (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader calls on opposition to unite against education reforms (English)

Sri Lankan govt mulls social media ban for children under the age of 12 (English)

Sri Lankan govt mulls social media ban for children under the age of 12 (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)