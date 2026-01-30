President proposes another name for vacant Auditor General post

Minister of Transport Bimal Rathnayake stated that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has proposed another name for the currently vacant post of Auditor General.

The Constitutional Council is scheduled to meet tomorrow (31), where a final decision on the matter is expected to be taken.

The Minister noted that although the President had previously proposed four names for the position on separate occasions, the position remains vacant to date as the Constitutional Council has failed to properly exercise its executive authority.

Meanwhile, the second meeting of the new Constitutional Council is scheduled to be held tomorrow under the co-chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.