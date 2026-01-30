Ministry clarifies removal of former AASL Chairman Harsha Abeywickrama

The Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation has issued a statement rejecting reports circulating on social media platforms regarding the removal of former Chairman of the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited (AASL), Harsha Abeywickrama.

According to the Ministry, false claims are being spread based on a letter sent by the President of the Mahabodhi Society of Sri Lanka, Venerable Banagala Upatissa Thero, requesting an extension of a special permit to enter the airport terminal. The Ministry clarified that this request had no connection to the former AASL Chairman’s removal.

The statement noted that Ven. Banagala Upatissa Thero, in a letter dated 29 December 2025 addressed to the Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, requested the extension of a special airport terminal access permit that was due to expire on 31 December 2025. The request was made on the official letterhead of the Mahabodhi Society of Sri Lanka.

Considering the Thero’s international religious activities, the Minister made a note on the same letter recommending that the permit be extended from 31 December 2025 into 2026, and forwarded it to the former Chairman for further action.

The Ministry stated that, based on information provided by the former Chairman regarding past experiences related to the issuance of special permits, the Minister instructed that a permission letter be issued with appropriate conditions.

Acting on these instructions, the former Chairman had issued a letter to Ven. Banagala Thero on 09 January 2026.

Emphasizing that the relevant letter was issued during the first week of January at the request of Ven. Banagala Thero, the Ministry stressed that there was no disagreement or conflict between the Minister and former Chairman Harsha Abeywickrama regarding this matter.

The statement further explained that, due to several changes in the administrative structure of Airport & Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited and the need to address other related matters, a discussion was held between the Minister and Harsha Abeywickrama on 21 January 2026. Subsequently, steps were taken to remove him from the position of Chairman.

Accordingly, the Ministry reiterated that the letter issued to Ven. Banagala Upatissa Thero had no connection to the removal of the former Chairman.