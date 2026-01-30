GMOA, health sector trade unions agree to work together on common issues

GMOA, health sector trade unions agree to work together on common issues

January 30, 2026   06:09 pm

A discussion has been held yesterday (29) between the Executive Committee of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) and representatives of all health sector trade unions.

Trade union representatives from across the health service including doctors, dentists, nurses, paramedics, and other paramedical staff had participated in the discussion.

During the meeting, it was agreed that all unions will work together as a single group on common issues affecting the health service and health workers, without dividing by grade, GMOA said. 

The unions will collectively address matters such as updating the number of approved health personnel, shortages of medicines and equipment, concerns over the quality of medical supplies, establishing a charter to protect hospital staff, and proposed reforms to the primary health service.

It was also agreed that individual unions will continue to address issues specific to their service categories separately and advocate for their professions as needed, GMOA added. 

