Ministry of Defense issues notice on firearms licenses

January 30, 2026   06:47 pm

The Ministry of Defense has issued a special announcement urging all individuals and institutions holding firearms licenses to renew their licenses for the year 2026 as the renewal period is slated to end tomorrow (31). 

Firearm owners who fail to renew their licenses by this date will be required to pay fines and renew firearm licenses before February 10, 2026, in accordance with Section 22 of the Firearms Ordinance.

The Ministry further warned that legal action will be taken against any firearm owner who does not renew their license by the deadline, under provisions of Section 22, for possession of a firearm without a valid license.

