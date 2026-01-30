Govt. to introduce digital entry pass to tourist attractions and expedite tourist visas

January 30, 2026   07:15 pm

A meeting has been held this morning (30) at the Presidential Secretariat between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath and members of the Presidential Task Force responsible for implementing the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Programme.

The discussion focused on the progress of introducing a digital entry pass to streamline access to tourist attractions for foreign visitors, as well as on measures to expedite the processing of tourist visas, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said. 

Additionally, the meeting addressed the need to streamline domestic air services for the convenience of tourists, resolve existing operational issues and initiate bus services connecting Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to key tourist destinations. 

Progress on the ongoing cleaning and maintenance of the Beira Lake was also reviewed, the statement said. 

Discussions have also been held on how the circuit bungalows belonging to the Mahaweli Authority and the Irrigation Department can be used to promote the tourism sector and the issue of resolving the problems faced by tourists through the tourist police was also discussed. 

Attention was also given to issues at whale-watching centres and other difficulties encountered by those engaged in the tourism sector, the statement added. 

 

