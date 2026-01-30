Over 2 million foreign cigarettes destroyed at Kerawalapitiya

A total of 2,032,804 sticks of foreign cigarettes, illegally brought into the country over the past four months, were destroyed today (30) at the Waste to Energy Power Plant in Kerawalapitiya.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Sri Lanka Customs personnel.

The market value of the destroyed cigarettes is estimated at Rs. 305 million.

The Ministry of Finance stated that if these foreign cigarettes had entered the country, the government would have lost Rs. 271 million in tax revenue.