Over 2 million foreign cigarettes destroyed at Kerawalapitiya

Over 2 million foreign cigarettes destroyed at Kerawalapitiya

January 30, 2026   07:39 pm

A total of 2,032,804 sticks of foreign cigarettes, illegally brought into the country over the past four months, were destroyed today (30) at the Waste to Energy Power Plant in Kerawalapitiya.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Sri Lanka Customs personnel.

The market value of the destroyed cigarettes is estimated at Rs. 305 million. 

The Ministry of Finance stated that if these foreign cigarettes had entered the country, the government would have lost Rs. 271 million in tax revenue.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026 - 01- 30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026 - 01- 30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026 - 01- 30

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Preparations for 78th Independence Day celebration: Special traffic plan for parade and rehearsals (English)

Preparations for 78th Independence Day celebration: Special traffic plan for parade and rehearsals (English)

PM Harini officially launches new education reforms with enrollment of Grade 1 students (English)

PM Harini officially launches new education reforms with enrollment of Grade 1 students (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader calls on opposition to unite against education reforms (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader calls on opposition to unite against education reforms (English)

Sri Lankan govt mulls social media ban for children under the age of 12 (English)

Sri Lankan govt mulls social media ban for children under the age of 12 (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm