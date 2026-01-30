President to meet school development officers on hunger strike

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has decided to hold discussions with a group of School Development Officers who are currently staging a hunger strike in front of the Presidential Secretariat, demanding permanent employment.

The decision was conveyed to the protesters today (30) by Director General of Public Relations at the Presidential Secretariat, Dharmasiri Gamage.

Accordingly, the discussion has been scheduled for 6.00 p.m. on 03 February 2026.

However, Secretary of the School Development Officers’ Association, Viraj Manaranga, stated that all development officers have been summoned on 02 February 2026, and therefore requested that the meeting with the President be held prior to that date.