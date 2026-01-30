Suspect arrested with foreign-made firearm and ammunition

A suspect arrested in possession of a foreign-manufactured firearm and two live rounds of ammunition has been remanded until 12 February 2026, in accordance with an order issued today (30) by the Wattala Magistrate.

The arrest was made following a special search operation carried out by a team of police officers in the Pamunugama area, based on received information.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Kamal Ariyawansa, Director of the Central Crime Investigation Bureau, and led by Officer in Charge of Homicides & Organized Crime Investigation Division, M.G. Chanaka.

Further investigations into the incident are currently underway.