Magistrate orders CID to record statements from teachers trained on controversial module

Gangodawila Magistrate Ruwanthika Marasinghe today (30) ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record statements from teachers trained using the controversial education module and to conclude investigations without delay.

The CID is investigating the inclusion of a website considered inappropriate for children in the Grade 6 English subject module introduced under the new education reforms.

The matter was reported to the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court by the CID, and officers today updated the court on the progress of investigations, in line with a prior court directive.

President’s Counsel Maithri Gunaratne, appearing for the intervening party, alleged that the CID was proceeding slowly with the investigation.

He stated that responsibility lies not only with two officials but also with the Minister of Education and the Secretary to the Ministry, adding that the issue had been downplayed by suspending only two officials.

He further pointed out discrepancies in the CID report, noting that while the relevant website appears on pages 51 and 52 of the module, the report submitted to court cited pages 47 and 48.

Investigating officers informed the court that the website in question appears on pages 47 and 48 of the module they produced and stated that the module referenced in the CID report was printed on December 23, 2025.

However, the President’s Counsel Maithri stated that the officers had presented a different module to court, not the one used for teacher training.

Accordingly, the magistrate ordered that both modules be produced before court as exhibits.

The magistrate also questioned why only two officers had been suspended in connection with the incident. CID officers responded that the suspensions were based on an internal inquiry conducted by the Ministry of Education and involved the officials responsible for preparing the module.

The court further queried whether the incident resulted from professional negligence or a deliberate act.

Accordingly, the magistrate directed the CID to obtain statements from teachers trained on the controversial module and also to determine whether there had been any misuse of public property.

The magistrate also stated that if there is any suspicion regarding the involvement of the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, he should be recorded as a witness.

Gangodawila Magistrate Ruwanthika Marasinghe ordered the CID to report progress of the investigation to court on February 20, 2026.