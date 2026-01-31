Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

January 31, 2026   06:35 am

Showers will occur at times in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Central provinces, according to the Department of Meteorology. 

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Mullaittivu, Trincomalee, Polonnaruwa and Matale districts. 

Several spells of shower will occur in the Uva and North-western provinces. 

Showers or thundershowers are likely at several places in other areas of the island after 2.00 p.m, and fairly heavy rainfalls above 50 mm are likely at some places. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coasts extending from Pottuvil to Kankasanthurai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. 

However, wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kaluthara to Mannar via Colombo and Puttalam, and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kaluthara to Mannar via Colombo and Puttalam, and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. 

Other sea areas around the island will be moderate, the Met. Department noted. 

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

