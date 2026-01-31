GMOA to convene special Executive Committee meeting
January 31, 2026 07:32 am
The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has announced that it will hold a special Executive Committee meeting today (31) to decide on future actions in relation to its unresolved issues.
The union’s Media Spokesperson, Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe, stated that the 48-hour period given to the government to address the concerns raised by the association has now expired.
However, he emphasized that the government has yet to provide a positive response to their concerns.