GMOA to convene special Executive Committee meeting

January 31, 2026   07:32 am

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has announced that it will hold a special Executive Committee meeting today (31) to decide on future actions in relation to its unresolved issues.

The union’s Media Spokesperson, Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe, stated that the 48-hour period given to the government to address the concerns raised by the association has now expired. 

However, he emphasized that the government has yet to provide a positive response to their concerns.

