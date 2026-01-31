Father kills teenage daughter with sharp weapon over mobile phone dispute

January 31, 2026   09:06 am

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her father with a sharp weapon following a dispute over a mobile phone last night (30), according to police.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Delkada, Uragasmanhandiya, said police. 

Preliminary investigations indicate that during an altercation between the father and daughter, the suspect attacked her with a billhook.

The victim was admitted to Elpitiya Hospital with critical injuries and later succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment.

The suspect has been taken into police custody, and the body of the deceased has been placed in the mortuary at Elpitiya Hospital, police stated. 

Further investigations are being carried out by the Uragasmanhandiya Police.

