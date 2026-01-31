Sri Lankans in Israel urged to remain vigilant amid rising tensions  Embassy

January 31, 2026   09:41 am

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel has advised Sri Lankan nationals residing in Israel to remain vigilant in light of escalating security developments across the Middle East.

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara, stated that the Israel Defense Forces remain on standby to respond to any potential threats, while the Israeli Ministry of Defense will continue to issue updates and safety instructions.

According to the advisory, emergency notifications regarding missile attacks will be transmitted to all smartphones. 

In the event a warning siren is heard, individuals are urged to seek immediate shelter in the nearest protected area, the Embassy said.

Taking the current situation into consideration, the Embassy further announced that it will remain open today (31) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to provide routine consular services.

