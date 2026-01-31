Dy Minister outlines govt measures to rebuild industries affected by Cyclone Ditwah

Dy Minister outlines govt measures to rebuild industries affected by Cyclone Ditwah

January 31, 2026   10:43 am

Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe has stated that the government is taking measures to provide the necessary support to rebuild industries devastated by Cyclone Ditwah.

Speaking at an exhibition held at the Colombo Port City, the Deputy Minister noted that the government does not possess a direct mechanism to fully compensate industries for the losses incurred as a result of the disaster.

Elaborating further, Chathuranga Abeysinghe explained that several forms of assistance have already been provided to affected industries, including loan facilities and grace periods for loan repayments.

He also stated that the Ministry of Industries is actively intervening in the reconstruction of affected industries and is working in close coordination with nearly 200 large-scale industries.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that, in the absence of a mechanism to fully cover losses, the Ministry is undertaking measures such as offering necessary guidance to insurance institutions and facilitating the provision of essential machinery and equipment required for reconstruction.

He further noted that more than 95% of the industries impacted by Cyclone Ditwah have now resumed production activities, with the majority of industries returning to normal operations by January.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt signs agreement with plantation companies to increase estate workers' daily wage (English)

Govt signs agreement with plantation companies to increase estate workers' daily wage (English)

Govt signs agreement with plantation companies to increase estate workers' daily wage (English)

'A-Level to Next Level' seminar organized by 'Sarvajana Youth Front' held in Colombo (English)

'A-Level to Next Level' seminar organized by 'Sarvajana Youth Front' held in Colombo (English)

President to propose new nomination for vacant Auditor General's post - Minister Bimal (English)

President to propose new nomination for vacant Auditor General's post - Minister Bimal (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026 - 01- 30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026 - 01- 30

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Preparations for 78th Independence Day celebration: Special traffic plan for parade and rehearsals (English)

Preparations for 78th Independence Day celebration: Special traffic plan for parade and rehearsals (English)

PM Harini officially launches new education reforms with enrollment of Grade 1 students (English)

PM Harini officially launches new education reforms with enrollment of Grade 1 students (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader calls on opposition to unite against education reforms (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader calls on opposition to unite against education reforms (English)