Dy Minister outlines govt measures to rebuild industries affected by Cyclone Ditwah

Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe has stated that the government is taking measures to provide the necessary support to rebuild industries devastated by Cyclone Ditwah.

Speaking at an exhibition held at the Colombo Port City, the Deputy Minister noted that the government does not possess a direct mechanism to fully compensate industries for the losses incurred as a result of the disaster.

Elaborating further, Chathuranga Abeysinghe explained that several forms of assistance have already been provided to affected industries, including loan facilities and grace periods for loan repayments.

He also stated that the Ministry of Industries is actively intervening in the reconstruction of affected industries and is working in close coordination with nearly 200 large-scale industries.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that, in the absence of a mechanism to fully cover losses, the Ministry is undertaking measures such as offering necessary guidance to insurance institutions and facilitating the provision of essential machinery and equipment required for reconstruction.

He further noted that more than 95% of the industries impacted by Cyclone Ditwah have now resumed production activities, with the majority of industries returning to normal operations by January.