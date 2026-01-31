Coastal line train delays expected today and tomorrow  Railway Dept

Sri Lanka Railways has announced that trains operating on the Coastal Line between Colombo Fort and Wellawatte railway stations may experience delays of about 15 minutes today (31) and tomorrow (01) due to essential maintenance work to upgrade the signaling system.

The upgrade is aimed at increasing the frequency of train operations on the up and down tracks, according to Sri Lanka Railways.

Sri Lanka Railways regrets any inconvenience caused to commuters and requests the public’s understanding during this period.