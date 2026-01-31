Opposition Leader Sajith meets school dev. officers on hunger strike

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa had arrived this morning (31) at the site of the fast-unto-death protest launched by the School Development Officers’ Association, which is demanding their immediate integration into the teaching service.

The protest has been continuing in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo since January 26, Ada Derana reporter said.

Following the escalation of the protest into a hunger strike, the health conditions of several protesters had deteriorated, and they were subsequently admitted to hospital.