Aviation Minister explains reason for removal of AASL chairman

Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Anura Karunathilaka, has stated that the removal of Harsha Abeywickrama from the position of Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited (AASL) was part of necessary administrative structural changes within the company.

The Minister emphasized that information circulating on social media regarding the AASL chief’s removal is false.

Social media reports had suggested that Abeywickrama’s removal was related to a dispute over a letter concerning the extension of a special permit to enter the airport terminal, issued to the President of the Mahabodhi Society of Sri Lanka, Venerable Banagala Upatissa Thero.

However, in a statement issued yesterday (30), the Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation clarified that, acting on the Minister’s instructions, the former Chairman had taken steps to issue an authorization letter with appropriate conditions following the request made by Ven. Upatissa Thero.

The Ministry further confirmed that no conflict occurred between the Minister and the former Chairman regarding this matter and emphasized that the letter was not connected to Abeywickrama’s removal.

Commenting on the situation, Minister Karunathilaka stated:

“Various discussions have emerged in society, but there is no connection between the incident and the permit issued to Ven. Banagala Upatissa Thero. There was no conflict between me, as the Minister, and the Chairman regarding this letter. When I made the request, there was an explanation from the Airport Authority’s side, which I accepted. However, I instructed them to issue an authorization letter in a manner that fulfilled the Ven. Thero’s requirement. The Authority acted accordingly, and that incident ended there.”

Minister Karunathilaka further stated that the events occurred in the first week of January and that, subsequently, there was a need to implement administrative changes.

He added that during discussions on January 21, he had indicated that a change in administration was necessary, and, as a result, action was taken to remove the AASL Chairman from the position.