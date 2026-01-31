Eight high-ranking police officers including DIGs transferred

Eight high-ranking police officers have been transferred with immediate effect, subject to the approval of the National Police Commission (NPC).

The transfers include two Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), five Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and one Superintendent of Police (SP).

The transferred officers are as follows:

• DIG E.M.G.J. Seram: Transferred from the Galle Division to serve as DIG in charge of the Recruitment and Training Division.

• DIG H.C.A. Pushpakumara: Transferred to serve as DIG in charge of the Galle Division.

• SSP T.H.E.L. Perera: Formerly in charge of the Gampola Division, transferred to the Colombo North Division.

• SSP K.N. Gunawardena: Transferred from the Monaragala Division to Police Headquarters.

• SSP B.A.R. Pushpakumara: Transferred from the Colombo North Division to serve as Director of the Special Airport Police Division.

• SSP K.A. Udaya Kumara: Formerly Director of the Walana Central Anti-Corruption Unit, transferred as Officer in Charge of the Kalutara Division.

• SSP W.M.S.B. Wickramasinghe: Formerly Additional Director of Headquarters Administration at Police Headquarters, transferred as SSP in charge of the Monaragala Division.

• SP P.D. Ilangakoon: Formerly serving as Superintendent of Police, Kandy, transferred to the Gampola Division.