Education system must be transformed to align with demands of modern world  PM

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says that in order to ensure the economic, social, and cultural security of the country, it is essential to develop quality human resources, and that education plays a vital role in achieving this goal.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the government is committed to bringing about a transformation in the education sector and that the government will continue to move forward by overcoming obstacles encountered along the way, guided by a clear vision and purpose.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the ‘EDCS Sisu Nena Pranama’ scholarship award ceremony held today (31) at Temple Trees, organised to recognise the children of the members of the Education Co-operative Society (EDCS) who have been selected to state universities for the academic year 2023/2024.

Elaborating further, the Prime Minister noted that this program, organised by the Education Service Employees’ Co-operative Thrift and Credit Society Ltd, is not merely about providing scholarships, but is an occasion that recognises and appreciates the dedication of students and their parents who are preparing to shoulder the responsibility of the country’s future.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that it is a remarkable achievement that a society which began in 1930 with just 58 members and a membership fee of one rupee has today grown into the largest cooperative society in South Asia, with approximately 215,000 members.

The Prime Minister further highlighted how rapidly the world is changing, and the increasing necessity of developing human resources in the face of economic and environmental crises, the PM’s Office said in a statement.

She stressed that the education system must be transformed from the level of school education itself to align with the demands of the modern world, and that students entering universities should become leaders and active participants in this transformation.

Noting that out of nearly 300,000 students who enter primary education each year, only about 40,000 gain admission to universities, the Prime Minister urged students to make use of this opportunity for the development of the country.

Addressing the occasion, Deputy Minister of Labour and General Secretary of Ceylon Teachers Service Union, Mahinda Jayasinghe, stated that due to corruption-free management, it was possible to increase the financial stability of the society from Rs. 1,200 million to Rs. 1,700 million within a short period of approximately nine months.

Under this year’s program, scholarships amount to over Rs. 13.7 million were awarded to 2,292 students who have been selected to state universities.

This scholarship program, which was initiated in 1984 with 15 students and an initial fund of Rs. 3,500, has been conducted continuously for 41 years. At present, scholarships of up to a maximum of Rs. 75,000 per student are awarded, demonstrating the collective strength and solidarity of the teaching community.