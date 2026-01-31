Two explosions reported in Iran - as Israel denies involvement

Two explosions have been reported in Iran as the regime denied a ‌military leader was targeted, amid heightened tension in the region.

‌One blast happened at Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, local media reported. One person, a four-year-old girl, was killed and a further 14 were injured.

A second blast, more than 1,000 kilometres away in Ahvaz, saw four people killed, local officials said.

Israel have denied involvement in both strikes.

Social media reports alleging a ‌Revolutionary ⁠Guard navy ‌commander was targeted ‍in the Bandar Abbas explosion were “completely false”, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said.

The blast hit an eight-storey building, causing serious damage to the first to third floors, Fars news agency reported.

Persian Gulf Radio claimed that several cars and a shop had also been damaged.

Rescue and firefighting teams are currently understood to be at the scene.

The cause of the blast is so far unknown.

The crisis management authority for the Hormozgan province said in a Telegram post: “The cause of this incident is under investigation and the results will be announced later by official authorities.”

Footage taken by Fars shows the aftermath of the explosion - with glass and rubble strewn across the ground.

The port of Bandar Abbas lies on the Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital shipping route between Iran and Oman. It handles about a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil.

It comes amid rising tension in the region as the US builds up its military presence nearby.

It also follows nationwide protests - prompted by economic issues but which quickly turned into an effort to overthrow the Iranian regime.

The protests were quickly stamped out by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the number of people killed is thought to be in the thousands.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said a “large armada” was heading toward Iran, warning if the two countries don’t make a deal “we’ll see what happens”.

Source: Sky News

--Agencies