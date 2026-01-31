Fuel prices revised

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) has announced a revision of fuel prices effective from midnight today (31).

Accordingly, the price of Auto Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 2 to Rs. 277 per litre, while the price of Petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 2 to Rs. 292 per litre.

Meanwhile, there will be no change in the price of Petrol 95 Octane, Super Diesel and Kerosene.

The revised rates are as follows:

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 292 (reduced by Rs. 2)

Auto Diesel – Rs. 277 (reduced by Rs. 2)

Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 340 (not revised)

Super Diesel – Rs. 323 (not revised)

Kerosene – Rs. 182 (not revised)

Meanwhile, Lanka IOC (LIOC) has also revised fuel prices following the decision by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to revise fuel price revision, effective midnight today (31).