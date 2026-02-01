Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts, today (01), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm is likely at some places in Northern province and in Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.

Several spells of shower will occur in Uva and North-western provinces, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at several places in other areas of the island after 2.00 p.m, and fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.