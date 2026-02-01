14 arrested for stealing ancient Buddha statue in Kahapathwala

February 1, 2026   07:39 am

Mawathagama Police have arrested 14 suspects in connection with the theft of a Buddha statue of ancient value from a temple in Kahapathwala.

Police launched an investigation following information received on 28 January 2026 that a Buddha statue enshrined at the monks’ residence of the Kebilithigoda Purana Raja Maha Viharaya had been stolen, within the Mawathagama Police Division.

Investigations revealed that four individuals, who had falsely claimed to be officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), visited the temple on the night of the incident and had stolen the 1 1/2 feet tall golden Buddha statue, stating that it was required for an investigation.

Following further inquiries, Mawathagama Police arrested 14 suspects in connection with the incident yesterday (31), police said.

The stolen Buddha statue has been recovered, along with two vans allegedly used by the suspects.

Those arrested are residents of Minigamuwa, Theldeniya, Monaragala, Matugama, Matale and Rideegama, aged between 22 and 56 years, police said.

The suspects were produced before the Pilessa Magistrate yesterday and remanded until 13 February 2026.

The Mawathagama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident. 

 

